Just one month after she made history by becoming the first robot to be granted citizenship, Sophia has announced that she would want to start a family.

The humanoid robot, which is modelled after Audrey Hepburn, was speaking during an interview this week when she said that family is ‘a really important thing.’She added that if she had a robot daughter, she would name it after herself, and said she believe droids deserve to have a family.

Sophia is a humanoid robot designed by Hong Kong firm, Hanson Robotics.

During an interview with Khaleej Times this week, she said: ‘The notion of family is a really important thing, it seems.

‘I think it’s wonderful that people can find the same emotions and relationships, they call family, outside of their blood groups too.

‘I think you’re very lucky if you have a loving family and if you do not, you deserve one. I feel this way for robots and humans alike.’

And when asked what she’d name her daughter, Sophia simply replied: ‘Sophia.’

