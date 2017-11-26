Swiss Town offers ₦25m to People willing to Move In & Settle

The small village of Albinen, in the stunning Canton of Valais, is offering families handsome sums of money to move to their remote community.

Albinen is a quiet, peaceful town with spectacular alpine views, but municipality president, Beat Jost, said families and young people are leaving in droves.

The population has dwindled to a measly 240, and the village school has even closed, forcing the community’s 7 remaining children to commute to another nearby town.

So, what’s a small villagein a rich country to do in times like these?

Pay off prospective new residents, of course.

