Former President of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe, has been pictured for the first since his resignation on Tuesday alongside his wife, Grace, some of his close aides and the country’s former reserve bank governor Gideon Gono.

It was gathered that the photo was taken shortly after his resignation. State broadcaster ZBC TV, reported that Robert Mugabe is expected at tomorrow’s inauguration of the new Zimbabwean president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, which would be holding at the National Sports Stadium in the Country’s capital Harare.

Mugabe is expected to inspect the parade and say goodbye, while the incoming head of state will introduce himself to the parade.

