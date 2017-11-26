Real Madrid football star, Gareth Bale’s representatives are reportedly holding talks with Beyonce that will see the singer perform at his wedding next year.

According to the Sun, Bale and his long-term partner Emma Rhys-Jones are keen on the ‘Halo’ hitmaker entertaining their guests after tying the knot.

The Real Madrid winger is expected to wed the mother of his two daughters next Spring after moving the date due to her father’s imprisonment for fraud in the US.

The couple is relying on Beyonce being free when they decide to host a party in Italy.

A family source told The Sun: ‘The Bales’ people are speaking to Beyonce’s people to see if they can set it up.’

Beyonce is said to command a whopping £1.5million for private appearances, but the insider added that Bale who earns £300,000-a-week is keen on entering negotiations.

There are also reports that the former Tottenham Hotspur winger will be holding a bash in Italy and in his native Wales.

(Visited 4 times, 1 visits today)