Nigerian indigenous rappers, Phyno and Olamide have taken to social media to apologize to their fans for not turning up for their show in Toronto, Canada.

This is coming after fans accused the show promoters of duping them, leading to destruction of properties before the Police intervened.Phyno wrote on Instagram;

We humbly apologize to our fans who bought tickets for The Culture Tour in Canada. Olamide and Phyno love and adore their fans and did everything within their power to ensure they performed at the event.

However the promoter Prince George Entertainment defaulted on the our agreement . It was announced at the venue during the show that Phyno was sick and he couldn’t perform which is a lie.

Phyno wasn’t sick and was/is in good health. Olamide and Phyno met up with all obligations to make the event a success and where present in Canada ready to perform but the promoter Prince George Entertainment refused to honor our agreement. Our humble apologies once more as we understand a lot of fans sacrificed so much to be at the event.

Signed

YBNL & PENTHAUZE MANAGEMENT

