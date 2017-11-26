Few months ago, Nollywood actress, Ruth Eze was all smiles. Reason? Her boyfriend had gifted her a brand new car to mark her birthday.

However, the rosy relationship which Ruth believed was altar- bound couldn’t stand the test of time as it came crashing like a pack of dominoes and Ruth was plunged into a world of despair.Inside Nollywood caught up with the Imo State-born actress recently and she opened up on the heartbreak.

She said: “I am not in a relationship at the moment. I must confess, heart break is the worst thing that could happen to anyone. It almost killed me. At a point I even considered taking my life. I have actually done everything for love; I just want love to do everything for me.”

Despite the nightmarish experience, the fair-skinned screen diva still believes in love and is ready to give it another shot. Hear her: ‘’I want a dark, tall guy, he must be a lover of God, rich and must be Igbo. He must be honest, very creative and funny. I love to love to love oh,” she gushed excitedly.

