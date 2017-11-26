Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says he has been living with the Diabetes for over thirty years and the disease is not affecting his daily functions.

The former president, who led hundreds of people on road walk for diabetes awareness in Abeokuta, revealed that he was diagnosed of diabetes over 30 years ago but said the condition has not affected his daily functions because of efficient management of it, exercise and strict adherence to prescribed drugs for Diabetes.He added that his primary school Headmaster was also diagnosed of diabetes at 50 but managed to live up to 85 years, following proper management of the ailment.

According to him, diabetes does not kill if well managed, but only bares its fangs and kills those who do not give a damn about it.

Obasanjo who was joined in the road walk by the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba AbdulRasheed Akanbi from Osun State, the Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Babatunde Ipaye, and members of the Diabetes Association of Nigeria (DAN), lamented that many of the nation’s youth rarely exercise to remain fit.

He urged Nigerians, particularly those living with diabetes, to engage in regular exercise, use prescribed drugs faithfully and watch their diet to avoid being knocked down by diabetic disease.

