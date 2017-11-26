It is another week for Mark angel comedy. Before that, have you listened to Mark angel Music: Owa December featuring Emmanuella? If you have not, then you are missing a lot.

However, this weeks comedy is titled “Keep your head“. It featured the little veteran comedienne Emmanuella. The comedy started with a strange girl plaiting a certain little girl’s hair while Emmanuella watch.

Lol… Thrust Emmanuella naa. Guess what she did? Wow!! You don’t want to miss this. Download, watch and see the video for yourself.

Download, listen and lets hear from you!!

Download and enjoy!!!

Watch Video

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)