British Airways, international flag carrier in the United Kingdom, has introduced a promo for travel savvy individuals this end of the year. British Airways customers and the general public will be able to take advantage of the fantastic fares for flights from Lagos and Abuja to UK and Europe.

The slashed fares will start from $402 for Economy, $930 for World Traveller Plus and $1650 for Business Class. The naira value will of course depend on the prevalent exchange rate.

British Airways Regional Commercial Manager, West Africa, Mr Kola Olayinka, said, “Bookings made during the promotion period will be eligible for a travel period between 17th of November, 2017 up till 31st March, 2018 for outbound flights.”The promotion by British Airways opened to travellers from Abuja and Lagos to UK and Europe will enable Nigerian holiday-makers who book during the selected selling period have access to the slashed prices. “Europe and UK are prime destinations for the Nigerian holiday-makers who are in the mood to try something different or shed the stress of urban life,” Mr Kola said.

The slashed fares will create an ease for travellers who want to manage their travel budgets to the UK and Europe through early bird bookings during the selected selling period. British Airways is dedicated to providing a first class experience to their valued customers who want to travel for the forthcoming summer holiday.

