Yesterday, billionaire oil magnate and politician, Ayiri Emami, was installed the Ologbotsere (Prime Minister) of Warri kingdom by the Olu of Warri, HRH Ogiame Ikenwoli.

Amongst the dignitries that graced the occasion included the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi;

Former Delta state governor James Ibori and his wife, former governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, former Bayelsa State governor, Timipre Sylva; Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Diaspora matters, Abike Dabiri-Erewa; Presidential Adviser on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojudu, and All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Delta State, Prof Pat Utomi, Onosode Igbinedion, former Delta State Speaker, Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei, and APC 2015 Delta state governorship candidate, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor.

Photo Credit: Larry Awani, Mr Jollof

(Visited 1 times, 2 visits today)