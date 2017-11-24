A young woman in her twenties from New Zealand has died tragically after falling out of a window while taking a selfie, her friends claim.

Toni Kelly, who moved to London this year, died a week after her horrific accident after having suffered severe brain damage.According to the NZ Herald, her friends believe she fell out of a second-storey window while attempting to snap a picture of herself but this hasn’t yet been confirmed by her family or UK officials.

Her devastated friends have set up a Givealittle page to help Toni’s parents fly her body back home – the page has already collected more than $37 000 (R518 000). Toni’s family have also donated her organs to “help save other lives in the UK”.

