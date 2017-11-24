Actress, Funke Akindele-Bello, popularly called Jenifa, was pictured on set yesterday reportedly filming the second season of her TV series, Industreet.

Recall that she recently went to London, United Kingdom and she was allegedly seen by some of her fans in a popular hospital in London where she has registered for her ante natal procedures.The Jenifa star, whose husband, JJC Skillz has completely taken over productions here in Nigeria, is rumoured to be pregnant with twins (or triplets). Her husband revealed this in a post on social media some months ago.

But he later denied it and deleted the post.

