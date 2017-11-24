This is what we the fans want from this two African biggest artiste, Davido and Wizkid.

Recently, Davido and Wizkid crew fought at backstage after the One Africa Music Festival at Dubai which has been the topic on social media.Not quite long, a video of Wizkid and Davido hit the Internet which shows the two artistes hugging each other friendly.

Watch the video below:-

This is actually what we want from this guys and we hope nothing will happen this time around.

Hopefully, they might drop a song anytime soon.

Are You Happy To See Them Huging Each Other?

