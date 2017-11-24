Prince Odi Okojie, Mercy Johnson’s husband, shared a beautiful photo of their kids, Purity, Henry and Angel all rocking their school uniforms.



He wrote…

“Happy THANKSGIVING DAY Celebration to these Beautiful AMERICANS. Myself and @mercyjohnsonokojie love you guys Dearly.”

Two days ago the actress shared a video of herself singing for her man on her Instagram page.

In the caption she wrote;

“Nothing for me ooo. 3days getaway with my besty @princeodiokojie and trust me he was tired of my singingwats mine? Am warming up for my album shahmmm featuring who ooo?Hey Friends….Be anxious for nothing”

A fan had this to say about the video she posted;

“This your husband dey shack you o, make you no go end up like Tonto dike ooo”

And Mercy couldn’t just let this slide as she gave him this response. She said;

“Bros go chop grass..grow up and wish others well and mock no one”

