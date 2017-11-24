An 86-year-old woman has been arrested after police say she robbed a bank at gunpoint in University City on Tuesday afternoon.

University of Pennsylvania police responded to a robbery call at the TD Bank at 3735 Walnut St. around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.The staff at the bank told officers the woman, identified as 86-year-old Emily Coakley, demanded $400 while displaying a gun.

Police arrested Coakley without incident and recovered a revolver. Coakley has been charged with aggravated assault, robbery and other related offenses.

