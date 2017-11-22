Wayne and Coleen Rooney are reportedly planning to renew their wedding vows next year. The reports come amid claims the pair’s marriage is on the rocks, following the footballer’s wild night out in September – which saw him arrested for drink driving, while behind the wheel of party girl Laura Simpson’s car.

According to The Sun, the couple are planning to reaffirm their love in their favourite holiday hot spot Barbados, as Coleen, who is pregnant with the couple’s fourth child, knows ‘deep down’ she has forgiven him.A source told the paper: ‘To say it’s been a rough ride for both of them in recent months is an understatement. But we’ve been told they plan to renew their wedding vows next summer – maybe in Barbados.

‘We were astonished as Coleen is no fool and a pretty tough cookie. He is just relieved to have another chance.’

