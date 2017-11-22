Watch Kechi Okwuchi Put Exceptional Dance Moves On Display – VIDEO
Sosoliso plane crash survivor and America’s Got Talent contestant Kechi Okwuchi, put on her dancing invisible shoes in a new video shared on her IG page.
Kechi who made it to the finals of AGT can be seen rocking a jersey and leggings swayed her hips as she danced away.She wrote:
‘Shakara’ by @ugomano’s got me moving (not very well) I already can’t wait for the music video, that chorus is sooo catchy
Download ‘Shakara’ on iTunes and Spotify guys, link in my bio!! #shakara
