Sosoliso plane crash survivor and America’s Got Talent contestant Kechi Okwuchi, put on her dancing invisible shoes in a new video shared on her IG page.

Kechi who made it to the finals of AGT can be seen rocking a jersey and leggings swayed her hips as she danced away.She wrote:

‘Shakara’ by @ugomano’s got me moving (not very well) I already can’t wait for the music video, that chorus is sooo catchy

Download ‘Shakara’ on iTunes and Spotify guys, link in my bio!! #shakara

Watch Video



(Visited 3 times, 1 visits today)