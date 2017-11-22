Yesterday, it was alleged that Nigeria’s leading female pop star and Marvin First Lady, Tiwa Savage was pregnant and expecting her second child.

Recall that Last week, the mother of one hinted on social media that 2018 is going to be a serious year for her career ‘even if she gets pregnant again’.According to LIB who broke the news, it was confirmed that Mummy Jam Jam is already pregnant and expecting her second child at some point in 2018.

The mother of one took to Instagram to debunk the news, she wrote:

“YEPKA Sorry this ISNT true guys

#ThoughtThisWasAReputableBlog

#JustGainedHappyWeight

#HeadingStraightToTheGym

#FunnyHowPeopleThinkTheyKnowWhatsGoingOnInOtherPeoplesWomb

#NoPregnancyHereYet

#GodsTime”

