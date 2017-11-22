Here’s an unseen throwback photo of Super Eagles legend, Jay Jay Okocha carrying his baby nephew Alex Iwobi as his father, Chuba Iwobi smiles heartily. The Arsenal forward, Iwobi, once admitted in an interview that he experienced very difficult times in the past and his uncle, former Super Eagles skipper Austin Okocha, helped him to find his feet.

Iwobi was quoted as saying to Soccer Laduma;

‘’Growing up as a kid, there were times when I thought I was going to get released.’‘’But my mum and dad were always there to help. I have had some difficult times and, without my family and my uncle (Austin Okocha), I wouldn’t be where I am today.‘’Considering the difficult path that I have had, my Arsenal career has been amazing.

I’m on a good way. However, I’m still young and I have got a long way to go.’’

