Nollywood diva, Omotola Jalade, who sure did turn up for Banky W and Adesua Etomi’s wedding last weekend, has written them a heartfelt open letter, advising them on how to make their marriage last.

According to her, the couple should stay off social media a bit.Here’s what she wrote;

“Dear Banky and Adesua,

After capetown, everyone leaves…it’s just you two.

My darlings if possible, stay off social media a bit.

Communicate continuously

Preserve your friendship not just your love

Even as you two have now become one, don’t forget to respect your individuality.

We love you and are rooting for your special Love.

