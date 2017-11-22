PRESS RELEASE:

The Lagos state Police Command would like to inform members of the public that Damini Ogulu a.k.a ‘Burna Boy’ is YET to report himself to the police and still on the run contrary to reports making rounds on the internet that the musician has honoured police invitation.

The command would also like to inform the public that only Burna Boy’s father, one Samuel Ogulu visited the Investigating Police Officer (IPO) in-charge of the case with the promise to bring Burna Boy before the police.The Command however uses this medium to urge Burna Boy’s father and relatives to do right by bringing the musician and turning him in to the police before the long arm of the law catches up with him. The command assures that justice will be done.

ASP Olarinde Famous-cole

Police public relations officer

For: The Commissioner of Police

Lagos state police command

