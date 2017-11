Focus crooner – Humblesmith enlists YBNL’s boss – Olamide on this new record titled – Abakaliki 2 Lasgidi.

The record, Abakaliki 2 Lasgidi is produced by Mixtadimz.Listen & Download “Humblesmith Ft. Olamide – Abakaliki 2 Lasgidi” below:-

Audio music Player Use Up/Down Arrow keys to increase or decrease volume. DOWNLOAD MP3

(Visited 4 times, 1 visits today)