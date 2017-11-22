Nigerian musician, Peter okoye who broke up with his brother, Paul Okoye,and their manager, Jude Okoye has hired a new manager,Vzhun.

Singer Peter Okoye AKA Mr. P has a new manager and he wants his fans and followers to know. Amidst challenges he is facing as a solo artist, and possibilities of Psqaure returning, Peter has introduced a new manager.

He took to his Instagram to shared photos with her and wrote;

“Formal introduction! Meet my manager @vzhun Welcome to the PClassic team Her contact details on my bi #KingOfEmpire #CoolitDown #ForMyHead

Work Mode! #Manager #Pclassic #coolitdown #formyhead

Here are the photos he shared:

