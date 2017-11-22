Kendall Jenner has knocked Gisele off the top spot as the world’s highest paid model for the first time in 15 years.

The catwalk queen and reality star, 22, topped the annual Forbes list for the first time with earnings of $22 million over the past 12 months.Kendall’s earnings more than doubled from 2016’s $10 million total, making her the biggest dollar and percent gainer on the ranking.

Gisele, 37, came in second place, having earned $17.5 million, marking the first year she has not headed up the line-up since 2002.

Rounding out the top three is Chrissy Teigen, 31, who joins the list for the first time after raking in $13.5 million over the past 12 month-period.

2017 Forbes list of the world’s highest-paid models

1 Kendall Jenner $22,000,000

2 Gisele Bundchen $17,500,000

3 Chrissy Teigen $13,500,000

4 Adriana Lima $10,500,000

5 Gigi Hadid $9,500,000

5 Rosie Huntington-Whiteley $9,500,000

7 Karlie Kloss $9,000,000

8 Liu Wen $6,500,000

9 Bella Hadid $6,000,000

10 Ashley Graham $5,500,000

