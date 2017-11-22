The Duchess of Cambridge last night sparkled in jewellery loaned by the Queen as the royal family celebrated the monarch’s 70th wedding anniversary.

The Queen and Prince Philip marked 70 years of marriage with a family dinner at Windsor Castle.And Kate had an added family connection, wearing a dazzling pearl choker with a diamond studded clasp which had previously been borrowed by Princess Diana.

The four-strand necklace was created from cultured pearls given to the Queen by the Japanese government. She wore the necklace herself on various occasions in the 1980s and 1990s, including on a visit to Bangladesh in 1983.

Diana, Kate’s late mother-in-law, borrowed the piece for a state banquet in 1982 held at Hampton Court Palace in honour of the Netherlands.

Kate teamed the statement necklace with her black lace Diane von Furstenberg Zarita evening dress, adding her own black and white theme to husband Prince William’s dinner suit.

