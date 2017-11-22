Manchester United players will be expected to train at Old Trafford on Christmas Day. Boss Jose Mourinho will hold the festive session at 5pm at the stadium rather than the club’s Carrington training ground.

United take on Burnley the following day – but the decision to hold training at the ground means an extra 50 workers will be dragged away from their Christmas celebrations.

A session at Carrington only requires 20 staff members. And according to The Sun , Mourinho’s decision has stirred up resentment among those expected to leave their families for most of the day.

