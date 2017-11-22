16-year-old Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has been embroiled in a $ex for movie role scandal since yesterday.

She has now cleared the air by calling out the man allegedly using her name to defraud people.She shared photo evidence and wrote;

“I am not going to dignify this boy posing as a producer (richy Adams) using my name to dupe people. He’s already wanted by the police. In this picture, is the Said producer possibly posing with one of his victims. I wonder how many more would have fallen for him. I just found out on the Said reginadanielsfanpage a picture I took with him, I can’t even remember his face, he probably came as a fan to take pictures with me so he can dupe his victims easily which I believe is been operated by him.

I have warned before and am still warning again, I have nothing to the with any Reginadanielsfanpage or any Regina Daniels account apart from my verified account. WARNING: I don’t run a production house. As for the Facebook blogger that started all this drama online, I hope you have gotten your 1min traffic on ur page , that is if you are not the one operating the fake accounts. Meanwhile…as you don decide to hawk my matter for head like gala, I dey mama put for Ojuelegba dey eat hot pepper rice.”

Here’s the photo:

