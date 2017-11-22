An ex- Chelsea and Liverpool scout who was facing historic child $ex abuse charges has been found dead. Harry Dunn, who also worked for Rangers, was arrested earlier this year and released on bail.

Last night, a Crown Office spokeswoman said: “Harry Dunn appeared in private, on petition at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on April 26 in connection with alleged $exual offences in the early 1980s.“He was committed for further examination and released on bail.

He’d faced one allegation of assault and sodomy and a second charge of assault and attempted sodomy.

Dunn, 84, made no plea or declaration when he appeared in court and was expected to appear again before he’s sudden death.

