With the wide range of acceptance it received in Nigerian cinemas, “Alter Ego” is set to start showing in selected UK cinemas from November 24, 2017.

Alter-Ego follows the story of “Ada Igwe”, an aspiring and high-flying legal advisor who will go to any length to ensure that parties involved in $exual assault and abuse are brought to book regardless of the law, even if it means breaking the law.Alter Ego which is produced by Sidomex Universal in conjunction with Sneeze Films, stars Omotola Jalade- Ekeinde, Wale Ojo, Kunle Remi, Bobby Obodo, Jide Kosoko, Sexy Steel, Gregory Ojefua and many others.

