Food is very important for the proper functioning of your body. This is why when you do not eat, your body exhibits certain signs. The concern here is that quite a number are unaware of some of these signs. As such, Jumia Food, Nigeria’s No. 1 food ordering platform, highlights clues you are not eating enough food. This said, you should not use this as an opportunity for binge eating.

Constant hunger

Being hungry all the time is one of the obvious signs that you’re not eating enough food. If your calorie intake declines, your body will send signals that forces you to eat in order to provide the calories the body needs to function. So, do not wait until you are famished before you eat.You crave sugar

Low blood sugar, boredom and fatigue are the most common reasons for craving sugar. But, if these are not the reasons for your cravings, you are not getting enough quality food nutrients such as protein, healthy fats and fibre.

You feel always exhausted

Undereating affects your energy levels, and mood. You will feel lazy and tired most of the time as well as experience mood swings and this is the result of not eating enough food.

Your clothes don’t fit you anymore

If your favourite clothes are not fitting you anymore, it is time to evaluate your food choices!

Feeling cold

If you constantly feel cold, not eating enough food could be the cause. Your body needs to burn a certain number of calories in order to create heat and maintain a healthy, comfortable body temperature.

Constipation

Constipation refers to bowel movements that are infrequent or hard to pass. Dieting and eating too little food can cause constipation due to a slowed metabolic rate.

Hair loss

It’s normal to lose several strands of hair daily. However, if you’re noticing an increased amount of hair accumulating in your hairbrush, it may be a sign that you’re not eating enough.

