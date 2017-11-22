Experiencing a car breakdown on the highway can ruin your road trip or vacation. It is even terrible if this happens at odd places or hours. So, before you pack up the car and hit the road, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, encourages you to take a brief moment to check your car to make sure your ride is trip-ready.

Check your tires

Tires are one of the most essential features of a vehicle. But most people don’t take notice of them until one of them goes flat. So, make certain that the nuts of your tires are super-tight and with the right amount of air. Additionally, ensure your spare is in good condition.Test your car’s safety features

Make sure the seat belts are ok and then test your brakes. If anything is wrong with your brake especially, it is advisable you contact your mechanic for proper diagnoses. Don’t ever attempt to hit the road with this fault.

Check the electrical system

You do not need to be a mechanic to do this. Check the horn, windshield wipers, and all the interior and exterior lights in your vehicle before setting out on. Put a few extra fuses and bulbs in your toolbox in case something goes out on the road. You don’t want to waste valuable time looking for an auto parts store.

Keep a roadside emergency kit

Before leaving home, put together an emergency kit with items that will get your vehicle to the nearest mechanic. This will prevent you from being stranded. You can get an emergency kit at an auto shop.

Scrutinize fluid levels

Check every fluid- oil, power steering, brake, transmission and windshield washer fluid to ensure that they are at the level they are meant to be. If they are not, top them. Also, look out for any leakages.

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)