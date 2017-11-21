While speaking during the closing ceremony of the US-Nigeria Bi-national Commission in Abuja on Monday, the US Deputy Secretary of State, John Sullivan spoke on the 2019 presidential election in Nigeria.

Ahead of general elections in Nigeria, the United States of America declared it has not endorsed any candidate for the presidency in 2019.

US Deputy Secretary of State, John Sullivan, disclosed this in his comments during the closing ceremony of the US-Nigeria Bi-national Commission in Abuja.

He said this in response to a question on the level of involvement of President Donald Trump’s administration in the 2019 elections in Nigeria.

Sullivan said any statement by the United States, with regards to the 2019 elections, would be in support of the Nigerian people and democracy in the country.

“What we want to do, is to ensure to the extent that we can assist, free and fair elections and we won’t pick those candidates.

“We won’t pick any candidate, we won’t endorse any candidate, we want to support the Nigerian people and democracy in Nigeria,” Sullivan said.

He had earlier said the support of the US to Nigeria is usually for the people and not in support of any particular candidate.

“Any statement by the United States, in the events of the 2019 elections, would be in support of the Nigerian people and democracy in Nigeria and not in support of any particular candidate.

“We want free and fair elections, we are not picking candidates, the Nigerian people should pick their candidates and choose among them and make the final choice for themselves,” Sullivan added.

