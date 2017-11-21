Mark angel releases new comedy video titled Professor. This is the episode 129 which features the little comedienne Emmanuella.

Professor – Mark Angel Comedy episode 129

In this video, Emmanuella, Mark angel and professor were arguing out whether God actually exists or not. What Emmanuella said will keep you laughing till you get tired!

Watch and enjoy the video beneath.

