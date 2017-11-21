Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of Christ Embassy was reportedly gifted a private jet by some members of his church on Sunday night.

The gift came from the church’s Music and Art group during the Loveworld International Music Award which took place on Sunday night to close the week-long International Pastors and Partners Conference (IPPC) held in Lagos Nigeria.

A member of the Believers Loveworld Ministry (aka Christ Embassy) shared the news on Facebook and another revealed that the gift was from three members – Evangelist Katy, her husband and her son – while other church members sowed seeds.

Read the story as narrated by Stanley K. Ofulue…

