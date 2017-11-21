Checkout The Magnificent House Of Ousted Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe (PHOTOS)
Photos of the Interior of Robert Mugabe‘s extravagant mansion he shares with his wife has surfaced online.
Millions of desperate Zimbabweans are seeking for survival while the 93-year-old ousted president lives like a king.The home is reportedly a 25-bedroom house, valued at $10 million (£7.5m) in Harare is based in 44-acre grounds fenced off from the public and protected by a multi-million pound security system, The Zimbabwean reported.
More photos below…
