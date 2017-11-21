Photos of the Interior of Robert Mugabe‘s extravagant mansion he shares with his wife has surfaced online.

Millions of desperate Zimbabweans are seeking for survival while the 93-year-old ousted president lives like a king.The home is reportedly a 25-bedroom house, valued at $10 million (£7.5m) in Harare is based in 44-acre grounds fenced off from the public and protected by a multi-million pound security system, The Zimbabwean reported.

More photos below…

(Visited 19 times, 19 visits today)