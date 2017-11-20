Robert Mugabe’s son posted a defiant message on social media on Sunday before his dictator father refused to release his grip on power.

Chatunga Bellamine Mugabe, Robert’s eldest son by second wife Grace, wrote on Facebook: ‘You can’t fire a Revolutionary leader! Zanu PF is nothing without President Mugabe.’Using the name of Mugabe’s clan, he added: ‘Gushungo will always remain the champion of champions!

‘Proud of you Gushungo. Proud of Dad. Gushungo always and forever to death.’ Robert Mugabe, 93, had been widely expected to resign on Sunday night as he gave a speech from the capital Harare, but sensationally failed to do so.

Surrounded by a cabal of generals who have been keeping him under house arrest, the 93-year-old instead vowed to clean up tensions within the party himself.

He announced a party conference would take place within the coming weeks and vowed to preside over it, despite being removed as party leader earlier in the day.

Military officials say plans to impeach Mugabe will now go ahead on Monday.

It is not known where Chatunga Mugabe currently is, or whether he had advanced knowledge of his father’s plans.

Chatunga and his brother Robert Jr had been living in South Africa before the military seized power earlier this week. They have not been seen in public since.

Their mother Grace, whose grab for power prompted the turmoil that is currently gripping Zimbabwe, has also been hidden from the public eye.

