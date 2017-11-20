Sleeping On Your Stomach Exactly Affect You: Sleeping on your stomach places a strain on your back and spine. This is because most of your weight is in the middle of the neck. Hence, this can make it difficult to maintain a neutral spine position when you’re sleeping.

Sleeping in this position for prolonged hours can cause a herniated disk. This can cause a rupture of the gelatinous disk between your vertebrae. When this gel bulges out from the disk, it can irritate the nerves.If you’re pregnant, then you’ve got to be extra careful. Of course, it’s almost as impossible to sleep on your stomach late into your pregnancy, but you’ll have to avoid it early on. The extra weight around the middle can increase the pull on your spine.

(Visited 11 times, 6 visits today)