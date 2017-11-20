She famously had a kidney transplant just months ago. And Selena Gomez hit the stage for the first time since the procedure at the 2017 American Music Awards last night.

The 25-year-old star debuted her collaboration with Marshmello titled Wolves at the star-studded gala as she rocked a sexy white nightgown.She also debuted a new blonde do for the performance which was supposed to be set after a car crash in a red Ford Mustang.

Selena emerged with ‘cuts’ on her knees and forehead as she rocked a white mini nightgown. In all it was a wonderful performance.

