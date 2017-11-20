Naija singer Harrysong who recently left Fivestar music to float his own record label was over the weekend a sweetheart to some of his fans in Abakaliki. He met some of his biggest fans yet as they showered him with love and ovation as he took the stage.

In a bid to show his appreciation for all the love, Harrysong gave out his jacket, wristwatch, glasses, Salvatore Ferragamo belt and Nike 2017 sneakers to several fans who joined him on stage as he performed.In his words to Chukwuemeka, a fan he gifted his 2017 Nike sneakers, he said;

“I don’t know what tomorrow will bring. These shoes might seem expensive to you now but tomorrow your story might change.“

He continued by saying that “I know where I’m coming from. I used to be very broke. I am an orphan and I know how I struggled to get to where I am today. You all will make it, don’t worry”.

