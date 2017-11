PortHarcourt stand up! Hehehe… A PortHarcourt boy, Nemitari Ajienka has announced he is now the youngest lecturer at the Edge Hill University, UK. While announcing this unusual success on twitter, Nemitari wrote

“Immensely Grateful. BSc & MSc distinctions & PhD. A new journey now begins at 24; youngest lecturer at Edge Hill University, UK. #PhD #brunel #MDX #Bham #nigeria #proudlynigerian #PortHarcourt”

