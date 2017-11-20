As shared by Max Collins on social media…

‘GOOD SAMARITAN DONATES N10M TO SADIQ DABA.

This is from Chief Kenny Martins, “He needs you now. I just met with Sadiq Daba in his home. Very high in hope and spirit. Thanking Nigerians for their concern and support. I spoke from there to Soni Irabor, who is coordinating this donation drive.

My friend on a family visit to USA called Sadiq and committed to 10million Naira to make up the fund drive that has reached almost half way its target.

Sadiq has never talked to any newspaper, never disowned his own plight/need.’

