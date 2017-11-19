Small Doctor, has opened up on his AFRIMA’s snub as many thought he would be nominated as he had one of the biggest songs this year.

Speaking with Showtime, the PENALTY crooner said he can not k!ll himself over this adding that although he would have loved to be nominated.“To be nominated and to be appreciated are two different things; for my picture to be on the banners and to have been invited for the awards is enough, because I appreciate every bit of my life. A fall never keeps me down, though this is not a fall; anything goes, nominated or not nominated I’m balling.”

He continued;

“Don’t get it twisted, I don’t mean that being nominated and winning awards doesn’t translate to an achievement; but I won’t kill myself because they refused to nominate me. I just have to work harder while keeping my eye on the prize. There are songs that don’t get nominations but they shut down the show when they are performed at awards; and you will be wondering if the organisers were blind during nominations. Well, I can’t judge them and they can’t judge me as well.”

