Meghan Markle has further fuelled rumours that she is gearing up to move in with Prince Harry as she prepares to bring her beloved dogs to the UK.

The American actress has a beagle, Guy, and a labrador-shepherd cross, Bogart, who are currently back in her current home, Toronto, and who she often keeps in touch with via FaceTime.However, Bogart and Guy – who make regular appearances on her social media profiles – are now believed to be headed for Britain, indicating that the next step of her relationship with Harry is imminent.

Before that happens, the pair of pooches must have be given several vaccinations and bloodtests, as well as being microchipped.

A source close to the Suits star told the Sun: ‘The fact she’s started the process of moving them to England is the clearest hint yet that she sees her future living in London with Harry.’

Meghan was pictured on the set of Suits yesterday after rumours swirled she will quit the show after filming ends this month to focus on her relationship.

