Cristiano Ronaldo has set himself goals in his both his professional and personal life by declaring he wants to win seven Ballon d’Or awards to go with seven children.

Ronaldo welcomed the arrival of his fourth child earlier this week, celebrating the birth of his baby daughter Alana Martina with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.The 32-year-old looks set to claim his fifth Ballon d’Or award when the winner of the 2017 honour is announced next month.

And while Ronaldo says it would be a ‘dream’ to secure his fifth gong, he insists his ambitions do not stop there.

‘I want seven children and the same number of Ballon d’Ors,’ Ronaldo told L’Equipe. ‘That means I do not intend to stop there.

‘As long as I play, I will win all I can win. My dream is the fifth Ballon d’Or, and next year there will be another one to go’.

