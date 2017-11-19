The traditional wedding ceremony between RnB Singer, Actor and Director, Banky W and his beautiful fiance, Adesua Etomi, has officially kicked off.

Celebrity guests including Kemi Adetiba, MI Abaga, Noble Igwe, Bovi, Basketmouth, Ebuka Skales and others have since arrived at the venue.Photos of their lovely wedding cake made by ‘cakesbysaycheese’ was also shared online. The singer is all smiles as he makes gestures to top notch Nigerian comedians, Basketmouth and Bovi Ugboma.

Here are the photos:

