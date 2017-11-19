Alicia Keys took to Instagram to celebrate her husband, Swizz Beatz as he graduated from the Harvard University Business School.

Sharing photos of them together with his certificate, she wrote;

My love – Today was a HUGE accomplishment!! Graduating from Harvard Business School is not only your triumph, it belongs to all of us!! Your family, your friends and everyone that vibes with you!! It reminds us ALL that there is no ceiling to our greatness!! And it’s up to us how far we want to go!!!!! From the Bronx to Harvard baby!!!!!!!! Just how you say it “sky is not the limit it’s JUST the view”WOW!!!!! We’re so proud of you!! More than words can EVER say!!!! Shinnnnnneeeeee 4EVER!!!!!!!!!!!

Here’s what she shared:

(Visited 2 times, 3 visits today)