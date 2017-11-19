There were reports on Monday that Tonto Dikeh is currently filming her own reality TV show, and yesterday Rosy Meurer have announced her own Reality Show is ‘Coming up soon’.

Recall that Tonto Dikeh accused Rosy Meurer of having an affair with her ex husband, Olakunle Churchill.Here are some things Tonto and Rosy have in common;

1. They both have connections with Churchill Olakunle officially or not.

2. They are both Nollywood actresses

3. They both have tattoos and pet dogs

4. They both belong to the team light skin gang.

5. And now they are both about having their own reality shows!

