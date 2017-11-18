A wide variety of factors can cause baldness in men and women. Scientific studies show that the chromosomes of the father and mother can cause hair loss. Environmental factors also play a role. The following is a transcript of the video.

Why do you lose your hair when you get older? This is a problem that is really hard to ignore. Nearly half of men and a quarter of women will be affected by hair loss by the time they turn 50. So, what makes many of us lose their hair?Illnesses, medications and stimulation habits can cause hair loss. But the most common cause? Androgenic alopecia (aka male pattern baldness). This leads to defective hair producing follicles on the scalp.

Over time, they lose their ability to function. The beginning of the production of fine hair for women and for men, possibly no hair at all. Most can thank their parents for this hair loss.

Baldness is largely genetic. The gene for primary baldness is on the X chromosome. This comes from the mother, but do not blame everything on it! Other factors may also come into play.

Studies have found that men with bald fathers are more likely to be equally bald. Hats, hair products and washing your hair thoroughly will not cause baldness. But you should be careful with combs and hair irons. Using these could speed up the baldness process.

Thus, hair loss can be inevitable for many of us. Make sure you enjoy your beautiful hair while you can.

