SEE UPDATE: Results From Anambra State Governorship Election 2017
Since INEC has not officially announced them, we’ll call them unofficial results, but these are the live results from the different Polling Units in Anambra state,Nigeria.
UPDATE: Results From Anambra state Governorship Election 2017
One candidate is leading. See results…
Polling booth 002 Ezira Orumba south result out:
APC 12,
APGA 44,
PDP 10,
UPP 2,
PPA 1,
APP 1,
ADC 1,
invalid 2.
#AnambraDecides2017
AWKA ETITI.. Ejighinandu HALL ..UNIT 001,002,003
PDP 85
APGA 72
APC 72
Obe village Agulu Ward 2 0010 Invalid: 13
APC:14
Apga: 4
PDP:81
Results from Umudim ward 2 PU 19 &20 PU 19: invalid 19 votes
PDP: 96
APGA: 40
APC: 7
UPP: 3.
Umuono Hall 007, Nise Ward 2, Awka-South LGA.
APGA – 98
APC – 29
PDP – 4
PPA – 2
UPP – 0
Results: Ward 03, PU 004.
APC – 13
APGA – 41
PDP – 15
UPP – 17
VOID – 7
Reg. Voters 415 Total vote cast: 93
Umudim Ward 1, PU-015 Nnewi North LGA
Manual voting 47
Voting by card reader 34
Total number voted-81
APC – 29
APGA -34
PdC-1
PDP -16
AMICHI WARD 1 005
APC 23
APGA 67
PDP 32
Umudim ward 2 PU 19 & 20
PU 20: invalid 19 votes
PDP: 96
APGA: 40
APC: 7
UPP: 3
PU 20:
PDP: 97
APGA: 60
UPP: 5
Ube village Agulu Ward 2 0010
Invalid: 13
APC:14
Apga: 4
PDP:81
AWKA ETITI
Ejighinandu HALL ..UNIT 001,002,003
PDP 85
APGA 72
APC 72
Umuono Hall 007, Nise Ward 2, Awka-South LGA.
APGA – 98
APC – 29
PDP – 4
PPA – 2
UPP – 0
AGULU WARD 5 Result is already in.
Agulu ward 5
APGA 69 63 47 = 169
PDP 35 33 8 = 76
APC 47 33 10 = 90
We will publish more results as we receive them >>>
Leave a Reply