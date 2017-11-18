Since INEC has not officially announced them, we’ll call them unofficial results, but these are the live results from the different Polling Units in Anambra state,Nigeria.

UPDATE: Results From Anambra state Governorship Election 2017

One candidate is leading. See results…

Polling booth 002 Ezira Orumba south result out:

APC 12,

APGA 44,

PDP 10,

UPP 2,

PPA 1,

APP 1,

ADC 1,

invalid 2.

AWKA ETITI.. Ejighinandu HALL ..UNIT 001,002,003

PDP 85

APGA 72

APC 72

Obe village Agulu Ward 2 0010 Invalid: 13

APC:14

Apga: 4

PDP:81

Results from Umudim ward 2 PU 19 &20 PU 19: invalid 19 votes

PDP: 96

APGA: 40

APC: 7

UPP: 3.

Umuono Hall 007, Nise Ward 2, Awka-South LGA.

APGA – 98

APC – 29

PDP – 4

PPA – 2

UPP – 0

Results: Ward 03, PU 004.

APC – 13

APGA – 41

PDP – 15

UPP – 17

VOID – 7

Reg. Voters 415 Total vote cast: 93

Umudim Ward 1, PU-015 Nnewi North LGA

Manual voting 47

Voting by card reader 34

Total number voted-81

APC – 29

APGA -34

PdC-1

PDP -16

AMICHI WARD 1 005

APC 23

APGA 67

PDP 32

Umudim ward 2 PU 19 & 20

PU 20: invalid 19 votes

PDP: 96

APGA: 40

APC: 7

UPP: 3

PU 20:

PDP: 97

APGA: 60

UPP: 5

AGULU WARD 5 Result is already in.

Agulu ward 5

APGA 69 63 47 = 169

PDP 35 33 8 = 76

APC 47 33 10 = 90

We will publish more results as we receive them >>>

