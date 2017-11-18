An uncommon espresso blended with beans from a little locale in Panama – said to be the rarest and most costly coffee on the planet – will be accessible in Singapore soon.

The espresso is a characteristic handled Geisha developed at 1,800m above ocean level in the precipitous locale of Boquete town in western Panama, a nation in focal America.Given that a 100-pound parcel from the Hacienda La Esmeralda broke value records when it got US$601 (S$812) per pound, or $60,100 for 100 pounds, at a bartering in August, be set up to hack up an eye-watering total for a taste.

A single espresso-size cup of Esmerelda Geisha coffee will cost you $85. The brew will be sold at speciality coffee chain The Coffee Academics’ two outlets – at Scotts Square and Raffles City – from Nov 6. Only 80 cups will be available, while stocks last.

The coffee earned a top-scoring 94.1 points out of 100 for its cup profile, The Coffee Academics said in a statement on Monday

Singapore will be the first country in South-east Asia to taste the beverage. It will also be rolled out to Hong Kong.

Coffee lovers can taste it first as part of GastroMonth Singapore on Nov 5 – those who purchase a $128 ticket for The Coffee Academics’ event will be able to taste the “Best of Panama” coffee at a cupping and brewing demonstration.

The coffee offered to participants will also be an espresso-size serving, split up into portions for taste pairings.

